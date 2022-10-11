Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet
A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield.
The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas.
The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a meeting later approval of money from the Capital Programme.
"This cinema scheme would spark the regeneration of the Birmingham Road site," the council said.
The proposals outline a joint venture, a Limited Liability Partnership, with Evolve Estates, the owner of the shopping centre, under which each party covers 50 per cent of the spend.
The proposal includes creating a cinema with up to four screens, with a mixture of 48 and 120 seats.
"It would be an important element in our shaping of the area, helping to enhance what is already a strong and vibrant city centre," the council said.
If the recommendation for the investment is agreed on Tuesday evening, a final decision is set to be made at a full council meeting on 20 October.
