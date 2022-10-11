Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet

Former DebenhamsLichfield
A £5.3m cinema complex is proposed for the former Debenhams store

A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield.

The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas.

The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a meeting later approval of money from the Capital Programme.

"This cinema scheme would spark the regeneration of the Birmingham Road site," the council said.

The proposals outline a joint venture, a Limited Liability Partnership, with Evolve Estates, the owner of the shopping centre, under which each party covers 50 per cent of the spend.

Lichfield Dsitrict Council
The council said the cinema would be "an important element in our shaping of the area helping to enhance what is already a strong and vibrant city centre"

The proposal includes creating a cinema with up to four screens, with a mixture of 48 and 120 seats.

"It would be an important element in our shaping of the area, helping to enhance what is already a strong and vibrant city centre," the council said.

If the recommendation for the investment is agreed on Tuesday evening, a final decision is set to be made at a full council meeting on 20 October.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics