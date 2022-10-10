Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash
A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash.
A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and driving.
Later, at 07:25, police were called to nearby Bitham Lane after the body of a woman - thought to have been a passenger in the car - was found.
The woman held on suspicion of drink-driving was further arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the single-vehicle crash.
Police said a 19-year-old man, from east Staffordshire, was also detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
Both have been released on conditional bail.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "due to the involvement of the force with the initial collision investigation".
Police have appealed for information and any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
