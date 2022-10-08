Birds to be culled after Staffordshire avian flu outbreak
Bird flu has been confirmed in Staffordshire, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said.
The (HPAI) H5N1 strain of avian influenza was found in captive birds at a property near Cheddleton in the Staffordshire Moorlands on Friday.
A 3km (1.86 mile) monitoring and controlled zone has been set up around the premises, the department added.
All birds on the site will be "humanely culled", it said.
Bird keepers have been urged to watch out for signs of disease in the animals and seek advice if they have concerns.
It is rare for avian flu to pass from birds to humans, typically requiring close, prolonged contact, and human-to-human transmission of bird flu is very rare.
Anyone who finds dead birds is advised not to touch them and to report it to Defra.
