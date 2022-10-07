Long-serving Stafford town crier dies
A man who served as Stafford's town crier for 25 years has died.
Peter Taunton, a retired army tank driver who was in his 70s, passed away on Wednesday and was described by his family as a man "who was always so full of life and laughter".
Stafford borough councillor Carolyn Trowbridge said he was a lovely man who "added a presence wherever he went".
She added "it was a proper occasion whenever he turned up" and that the borough would now "be a quieter place".
Mr Taunton stepped down as town crier on 13 September, the day after he announced the accession of King Charles III. He had said on his Facebook page he was "very sad to finish".
Mr Taunton lived in a housing association bungalow with his wife Maureen and in February they told the BBC they were "panicking" over rising energy bills.
