Stoke-on-Trent drop-in sessions to help cost of living concerns
- Published
Free financial advice and money-saving tips will be available during drop-in sessions in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday.
Hosted by BBC Radio Stoke, anyone concerned about the rising cost of living is invited to attend the event.
Citizens Advice, the council and charity representatives will be among those on hand to provide support and guidance.
The event will be held at Bentilee Neighbourhood Centre on Dawlish Drive between 09:30 and 14:30 BST.
Attendees include:
- Potteries Moneywise - for support with debt, budgeting and bill reductions
- Beat the Cold - an energy charity to support people living in fuel poverty
- Citizen's Advice - for help with benefits
- The Fuel Bank Foundation - a charity providing financial support to people who cannot afford to prepay for energy
- Groundwork - for support on how to save energy, reduce bills and stay warm
- Stoke-on-Trent City Council - for advice on council tax and tenancy
- Jo Gideon MP's office - to provide contact for anyone who may need the Conservative MP's support
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.