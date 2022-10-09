Tamworth's beatbox final attracts worldwide competitors
A town's beatbox competition has seen a "major turn of events", with 58 artists from overseas entering, say organisers.
Arts group New Urban Era (Nue) is preparing to host its second beatbox finals in Tamworth next week.
The influx came when Nue opened wildcard entries in the summer and received videos of people showcasing their vocal percussion skills.
Nue founder Vic Brown said artists from nations including the US and Belgium applied to compete alongside UK talent.
Beatbox Battles takes place at ATIK club on Spinning School Lane on 15 October from 13:00 BST.
"It's amazing to have received so many wildcards from overseas this year," Mr Brown said, adding it made the 2022 event "international".
"However we have also received plenty of homegrown wildcards from the UK who will be giving the overseas entrants a run for their money."
Judges have been looking through the entries and will choose 16 solo beatboxers to put through to the live finals. Eight will go through in the loopstation category, which is where artists use a device to record sounds and loop them to create longer pieces.
Judges include Vocadah from the US and Hobbit from the UK.
It is the latest project by Nue which has also held children's summer workshops and street art events this year.