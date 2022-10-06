Staffordshire council bans lollipop lady's bodycam
- Published
Parents in Cannock have urged a council to reinstate a body-worn camera for school crossing patrol staff.
The £150 camera was funded by families concerned about dangerous traffic around St Luke's Primary on New Penkridge Road.
However, Staffordshire County Council said its use breached strict rules around the wearing of bodycams.
"We will continue to explore other possible options with the school," said cabinet member David Williams.
Parent governor David Spencer said the money was raised in November over concerns about cars involved in near-misses at school drop-off times.
"One day there was a really serious incident where a mum and a baby were crossing over at the crossing patrol and they nearly got hit by a car," he said.
Lollipop lady Sandra Woollett said a sign was put up to alert motorists she was wearing the device.
"Within a day, really, speed slowed down because you could see the drivers looking to see where the camera was," she said.
But a few days later, the council intervened, and asked the school to stop using it.
"It's ridiculous really... it's for the kids' safety, it's for our safety, it's for the lollipop lady's safety," said parent Emma Langston.
Head teacher Shaun Miles, who is keeping the camera at the school, argued similar devices were allowed to be used by schools elsewhere.
"We have motorists who've got cameras in their vehicles, we've got houses with cameras on their doors," he said.
"We're trying to safeguard our youngsters, and our staff, and our parents, and a very valued member of our school community."
The council said the camera purchased by the school did not meet the necessary legal standards the council must comply with.
"Keeping children safe on the way to and from school is a priority and our school crossing patrols do a great job in helping us achieve this," added Mr Williams.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk