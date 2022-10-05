Weston Christmas Light Display comes to an end
One of Cheshire's most popular festive light displays will not be returning this year, organiser Graham Witter has said
The Weston Christmas Light Display has attracted tens of thousands of visitors from far and wide to the county each December since 2013.
It has raised more than £150,000 for the Donna Louise Children's Hospice.
However, nearly a decade later, the lights are being sold as the display comes to an end.
Mr Witter started up the display in 2013 by transforming his home at Carters Green Farm into a makeshift winter wonderland, featuring an array of lights, inflatables and decorations.
Proceeds from the display were donated to the Stoke-on-Trent-based charity in memory of his sister Jessica, who died after living with cardio-facio cutaneous syndrome, severe epilepsy and complex health needs.
Now, Mr Witter says the stress of organising the event, last held in 2020, has become too much.
"I felt like I was carrying people's Christmas on my shoulders," he told BBC Radio Stoke.
"It wasn't just mine and my family's Christmas, it was hundreds of thousands of people's Christmases strapped on top of that.
"It was a huge responsibility".
During the pandemic, he turned the attraction into a drive-through but says the move led to "abuse" as it increased traffic to the area.
The festive items which made up the display are now available to buy.
Mr Whitter said: "I have mixed emotions, I used to enjoy talking to people and seeing the visitors that supported me year after year.
"I feel this decision is the right one for me and my family.
"Allowing people to purchase some of the Christmas display means they can take a memory with them and enjoy it themselves this Christmas and hopefully it will mean that lots of little houses can brighten up the community in their own areas over the next couple of years."
