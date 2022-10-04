Stoke-on-Trent allotment holder grows world's longest leek
- Published
An allotment holder has entered the record books after growing a leek 1.432m (4.698ft) long.
Guinness World Records have confirmed the vegetable grown by Derek Hulme, from Stoke-on-Trent, was officially the world's longest.
Mr Hulme said he first started to grow the giant vegetables in 2019, but was unable to show them due to coronavirus.
He entered the UK National Giant Vegetable Championship, where it was officially recorded as a world first.
The leek was grown under the protection of a polytunnel on his allotment at Buxton Street in Sneyd Green.
"I've been growing flowers and vegetables for over 30 years," he said, "and have just recently got into growing some giant veggies.
"It's been my boyhood's dream to hold a world record."
Jane Edwards, head of shows at Malvern where the giant vegetable championship was held, commented: "We are absolutely thrilled that the efforts of our world record breaking growers has resulted in the largest number of new Guinness World Record titles ever achieved at Malvern Autumn Show."
He has been congratulated by the city council.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk