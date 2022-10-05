Stoke museum to show Victorian Majolica pottery
Some of the finest Victorian pottery from the UK and the US is to go on show in Stoke-on-Trent.
The exhibition - Majolica Mania: Transatlantic Pottery in England and the United States, 1850-1915 - opens on Saturday at The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery.
Pieces by Stoke firms that are in the museum's own collection also feature.
Majolica is a colourful and innovative ceramic style from the mid-19th Century and is highly collectable.
Councillor Lorraine Beardmore said it was a "coming home" for this type of pottery to be in the city.
She added City of Stoke-on-Trent council was "truly honoured to have the exhibition".
The council added many pieces manufactured in Stoke by firms such as Minton, Wedgwood, and George Jones from 1850 to 1900, are particularly popular.
The exhibition has already been displayed in New York City's Bard Graduate Center, where it was organised and is currently on show at the Walters Art Museum, in Baltimore.
It will run in Stoke until Sunday 29 January 2023.