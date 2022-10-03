Fire at Stafford substation cuts off power for thousands
About 19,000 homes were left without power after a fire at an electricity substation in Stafford.
Firefighters were called to the site on Kamienna Close at about 13:15 BST after reports of an explosion.
National Grid said engineers had rerouted supplies and all but one property were reconnected by 16:30.
It said teams from Western Power Distribution were on site and would assess the extent of the damage when it was safe to enter.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the scene following reports of an explosion and smoke being spotted in the area.
"Upon arrival, a fire was discovered in the switch room of the nearby substation," a spokesperson said, adding that nobody was injured.
