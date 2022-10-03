Cheadle driver kills friend and left paralysed in crash
- Published
A man has been jailed for a crash that left him paralysed, killed his friend and seriously injured another.
A Land Rover Discovery driven by Joshua Alcock, had been traveling at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control in Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire Police said.
Passenger Daniel Fallows, 35, died in the collision on the A52 Leek Road on 19 September 2021.
Alcock was sentenced to 54 months in jail at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.
The 26-year-old, of Oulton Road, Cheadle, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A Staffordshire Police investigation found his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
It is believed Alcock had been drinking at a local pub with his friends before the incident.
Another passenger, aged 21, also suffered serious injuries in the crash, which saw the car roll more than 60m into a nearby field after reaching speeds of 84 mph, police said.
In a statement released by Staffordshire Police, Mr Fallows's family described him as a "cherished son, brother, brother-in-law and doting uncle".
They said he was "at his happiest in a tractor, being filthy dirty with a smoke on and grafting his big, gentle heart out".
"That big, soft smile Dan. Oh, how we'll miss it," they said.
PC Matt Brailsford said nothing would change the events of that night, but urged people to "not drink alcohol and drive or travel above the speed limit".
Alcock was also disqualified from driving for 63 months with a requirement to complete an extended retest.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk