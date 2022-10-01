Ride to the Wall: National Memorial Arboretum hosts service for thousands of bikers
Thousands of motorcyclists including some from as far afield as Spain have held an annual service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.
The Ride to the Wall, now in its 15th year, saw them travel in convoy to the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
The service included a special flypast of aircraft including a Lancaster Bomber.
The event has seen those involved, nicknamed "Wallers", raise more than £1.35m for the site.
Most of the riders arrived in convoy after leaving from 11 locations across the country.
Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said the annual event was of huge importance to the motorcycling community.
"There are an awful lot of new people attending this year and if they can remember the same as we've been doing for 15 years and carry it forward and carry it on to their children, that's all I want to happen," he added.
The service, at the Armed Forces Memorial, remembered those who lost their lives while serving their country.
Wreaths were laid at the site and the Band of the Irish Guards performed the national anthem.
Hosting the motorcyclists each year is an honour, Philippa Rawlinson, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said.
"We're the nation's year-round place to remember and it's so humbling that the 'Wallers' choose to come and remember here with us," she said.
