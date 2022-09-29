Plans to create new 6,000-home Stafford village unveiled
- Published
Plans to build a 6,000-home garden village have been called a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Stafford.
A site at Cold Meece, near Stone, has been earmarked for the development and been given the working name of Meecebrook.
The proposals form part of Stafford Borough Council's local plan and will be discussed at cabinet on 6 October.
If agreed, the new community would feature schools, a GP surgery, a leisure centre and railway station.
'Blueprint'
The garden village, which is a settlement of between 1,500 and 10,000 homes, would also include 30 hectares of employment land as well as cycling and walking routes.
Proposals have already received government funding of about £1.4m to help prepare infrastructure studies to see if the scheme is viable, the council has said.
The authority's new local plan ensures development is regulated across the borough until 2040 and cabinet will be asked to approve a seven-week public consultation on the proposals, which will be made available in libraries and at public exhibitions and drop-in sessions.
Councillor and cabinet member for planning Frances Beatty said: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this borough to deliver a new community which we want to be the blueprint for best practice in so many fields, such as the environment, transport, education, and housing."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk