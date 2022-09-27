Tributes to retired teacher killed in crash near Stafford
The family of a retired teacher who was killed in a crash said he had been an inspirational man.
Andrew Leadbetter, 79, was cycling near Stafford when he was involved in a collision with a car and died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.
His family said the much-loved father and grandfather from Stafford would be "deeply missed".
Emergency services were called to the junction between Sandon Road and Within Lane at about 17:00 BST on 8 September.
Officers said the crash was reported to involve a black Ford Kuga and have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Before retiring, Mr Leadbetter was a teacher at King Edward VI School in Stafford and later at Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College.
"He was a keen cyclist and had many other interests and activities including St. Paul's Church and Stafford Chess Club," his family said in a statement.
"Andrew was an inspiration to all who knew him."
He leaves behind two sons, Stephen and Tim, and one granddaughter.
