Burton Albion: Williams Kokolo denies rape charges in court

William Kokolo of Burton Albion during the pre season friendly between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest at Pirelli Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Burton-upon-TrentGetty Images
Williams Kokolo has pleaded not guilty to the charges

A footballer has appeared in court to deny three counts of rape.

Williams Kokolo, 22, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday for a 15-minute hearing.

The accusations against the Burton Albion defender involve one woman in the Birmingham area on 13 February.

His club said it was "fully aware" of the charges faced by the French-born player and declined to comment further during active proceedings.

League One Burton Albion signed Mr Kokolo from Middlesbrough in January on a permanent deal.

"We're anxious this case is dealt with as soon as possible," Rachel Brand KC, Mr Kokolo's barrister, said in court.

The footballer, a Burton resident, was conditionally bailed to appear back at the same court on 5 June next year.

