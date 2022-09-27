Former Tamworth Co-op demolition work to start
- Published
Work to demolish part of a former Co-op is set to start this week, paving the way for the site of the new Tamworth College.
The mid-19th Century section of the building in Tamworth town centre will be kept but the part built in the 1960s is being knocked down.
St Editha's Square will be open and hoarding put by the demolition area.
South Staffordshire College aims to open the new Tamworth College from September 2024.
Roads were to remain open and visitors would still be able to access Church Street, St Editha's and surrounding areas, Tamworth Borough Council said.
The internal strip out of the mid-19th Century section will convert the shop frontages and upper floors facing Colehill and Church Street and retain and enhance the building's Victorian features.
Once all work on the new college building is complete, the council will carry out a full re-landscaping of St Editha's Square.
The authority said relocating Tamworth College would "place professional, vocational and technical education in the heart of the town centre".
Council leader Jeremy Oates said: "The real hard work now begins, and we aim to minimise disruption to town centre businesses the best we can.
"The regeneration of Tamworth town centre is a key priority and we all need to pull together to fight for its future."
