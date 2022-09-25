Stoke-on-Trent Polish restaurant who helped Ukraine, win BBC Award
Two women who raised money for people in Ukraine said they were "speechless" to win a BBC Make a Difference Award.
Agie Bierbat and Katie Sitko, who run a Polish restaurant together in Stoke-on-Trent, brought together the community to help supply goods to Ukrainian refugees.
The awards, run by BBC Radio Stoke, highlight people making a difference in north Staffordshire and south Cheshire.
"It's very emotional for us - we are very grateful," Ms Bierbat said.
The women were recognised for bringing together other Polish shops and restaurants in Staffordshire and Cheshire to deliver 120 tonnes of goods and sending them to Poland where many Ukrainians have fled to.
"I've cried, obviously, I'm always crying," a humbled Ms Bierbat added.
Ms Sitko and Ms Bierbat also helped many refugees find a match in Britain, and assisted many with their visa applications.
About 400 people were nominated and 31 made the finalist shortlist.
The group Chit Chat 4 U, who won the community group award, said: "We work hard, we hardly sleep, we are doing something nearly every single week".
Chit Chat 4 U is made up of parents whose children have experienced knife and gang crime, county lines, grooming and child sexual exploitation.
For the past two years, they have been working to get knives off the streets of Stoke-on-Trent by doing knife sweeps and fundraising for bleed kits - which prevent people from bleeding to death while paramedics reach the scene - to be put around Stoke.
During April they cleared 25 knives and machetes off the street and worked with Staffordshire Police and Stoke-on-Trent City Council on the Knife Angel.
"We were totally shocked, but it is an amazing feeling," the group added.
The key worker award was won by Stephanie Myatt from the Macmillan Cancer Care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital, the carer award was won by Kareem Leeman-Kara and the together award was won by Stafford Welcomes Refugees.
The volunteer award went to Laura Carter for her work with the Women of Stoke Mums Group.
Ms Carter helped mums during lockdown and also supported them with food, household products and clothing.
The great neighbour award was presented to Pete Wilkinson who was described as a "key member" of Hollington village in the Staffordshire Moorlands.
He is a member of the parish council and often listens to the worries of the community, while arranging village fetes, his nomination said.
"Small villages need people like Pete - kind, genuine and generous."
The environmental award was given to Chris Parr from Stoke 2000. The group aims to help young people and the rest of the community reduce their carbon footprints.
