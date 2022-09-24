Stoke man charged after woman found with facial injuries
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman was found with facial and head injuries.
Staffordshire Police were called to Chetwynd Street in Stoke-on-Trent on Wednesday at around 11:30 BST.
The woman was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.
Adam Luke Highfield, of no fixed address, was charged with Section 18, wounding with intent and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The 38-year-old is due to appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre.
