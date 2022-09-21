Man on bridge given toy truck by Royal Mail driver
- Published
A family was "left in tears" after a thoughtful Royal Mail driver left a gift for a disabled man who regularly waves at traffic.
Alex Chesters, 27, who has quadriplegic celebral palsy, watches from a bridge over the M6 near Stafford, his family said.
The toy truck was left with a handwritten note from a driver who noticed him waving.
His family said they would like to meet the driver and "shake his hand".
Mr Chester's brother Will, 22, said he thought Royal Mail was trying to organise a meeting after a Facebook post - which attracted 87,000 likes - was spotted by the employee.
Mr Chesters, who cannot walk for very long, was "obsessed with red" and usually travelled to the Ash Flats Lane bridge two or three times a week with his father, Darren.
His brother said: "When he sees the Royal Mail lorries, he thinks it's Postman Pat.
"If they beep the horn, flash the lights, any form of acknowledgement that they've seen him, he absolutely loves it."
After his father and "nan" found the gift on Saturday, "we were all in tears", he added.
"Dad... put it in the family WhatsApp group and said 'look at this, I can't believe it'. Fair play to him [the driver] for finding the bridge... fair play to go out of his way.
"[It said] 'have a nice day', something as simple as that, it's really sweet, it was lovely."
The message also said: "I drive for Royal Mail and see you and your lad regularly and thought he might like his own [vehicle]."
Will said the family had messaged the driver on Facebook and that his brother also loved visiting railway stations, where it was "Thomas [the Tank Engine] this, Gordon that".
Other activities have included weekly visits to a farm for special needs adults, where he is given things to carry.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We were delighted by this heart-warming act of kindness by one of our colleagues.
"We are now in touch with Alex's family about arranging for him to visit a Royal Mail site and see some of our vehicles up close."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk