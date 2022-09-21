Nemesis: Popular Alton Towers Resort ride set to close
A popular rollercoaster at a Staffordshire theme park is set to close, it has been announced.
The Nemesis ride in the Alton Towers Resort will be shut for renovation work until 2024.
First opened in 1994, the attraction has been labelled "Europe's first ever inverted rollercoaster".
Thrill-seeking fans have until 6 November to visit the ride before the theme park shuts for the winter.
The £10m rollercoaster travels at speeds of up to 50mph and includes a number of twists and turns with four inversions.
A Facebook post announcing the closure attracted more than 15,000 comments within a matter of hours.
One person said the ride summed up all their "favourite childhood memories"and always will be."
Another reminisced about working on the ride 20 years ago.
"I've been to many great theme parks, including Florida and this is still one of my favourite rides," another fan wrote online.
