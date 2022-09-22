Staffordshire Police 'must improve' after inadequate ratings
"Serious concerns" have been raised about Staffordshire Police, which has been deemed inadequate in three areas.
The police inspectorate said the force needed to improve how it investigates crime, manages offenders and suspects, and responds to the public.
It comes months after it was categorised as needing extra scrutiny and support.
Chief Constable Chris Noble said he accepted the findings of the report and would address the recommendations.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services graded the force in January and found it was inadequate in three areas, required improvement in five and was adequate in one.
Inspectors said the force needed to improve how vulnerable victims were identified, as opportunities to safeguard them were being missed.
They also found it had not always followed guidelines for supporting victims of crime and said investigations must become more effective.
The report recommended the force must also improve how it monitors known offenders and suspects yet to be detained.
'Positive signs'
His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said: "I have serious concerns about Staffordshire Police's performance in responding to the public, investigating crime, and managing its offenders and suspects.
"The force needs to improve in these areas as a matter of urgency to keep the public safe."
She said at present the force was not "able to effectively meet the demands" of monitoring offenders and outstanding suspects.
However, she added that additional monitoring introduced earlier this year had reassured inspectors that the force had "developed robust plans" to improve and there were "positive signs" which allowed for "cautious optimism".
Mr Noble, who joined the force in December, said: "This report will be concerning for Staffordshire residents but we have specific and clear plans to deliver the standard of service our communities expect and deserve.
"This will not be an easy journey and it will take time to embed and fully realise improvements - but it is one I and my staff are fully committed to."
Ben Adams, Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, added there was work to be done but he was "greatly reassured" changes had happened since the inspection.