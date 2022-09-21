Football fans parking could block Crewe fire station
- Published
Football fans are being urged to be careful when parking on match days as a fire station exit is being changed.
From October crews will exit Crewe Fire Station by Crewe Road, instead of Macron Road.
Cars are often left on the road when Crewe Alexandra plays and Cheshire Fire Service warned it could affect response times.
The change is to allow the old fire station to be demolished, to make way for a new building.
The new base will include a training tower, car parking and more office space.
Crewe Alexandra FC have asked their fans not to park on Crewe Road on matchdays.
