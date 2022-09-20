Dogs banned from more areas at Cannock Chase
Dogs will be banned from more children's play areas and tennis courts in part of Staffordshire, under a new control order.
The order covers areas of Cannock Chase after the issue was raised in a recent public consultation.
Cannock Chase District Council leader Olivia Lyons backed the new rules after a family member's dog was attacked.
"It's not overly restrictive and the majority of people are responsible dog owners," she said.
The current three-year-order, which was approved last year, will be revoked and replaced following Thursday's council meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council report highlighted further areas to ban dogs, including multi-use games areas, skateboard parks, cycle tracks and war memorials.
It also highlighted cases where a requirement to put dogs on a lead when directed to do so would be beneficial in all public spaces - for example to deal with dog-on-dog attacks.
Ms Lyons told the meeting: "I think it is right we listen to residents. We want to encourage them to be able to go out and enjoy our play areas and open spaces and we want them to be able to do so safely."
Deputy council leader Bryan Jones recalled a time when six German Shepherds ran towards him.
"The owner said they were friendly and I was thinking they're anything but that," he said.
"That was intimidating for me - heaven knows what it would be like for other people."
He added dog fouling was also a "big issue".
"We want people to use parks and open spaces - what we don't want is children walking into dog poo," Mr Jones said.
There were 88 complaints to the council about dog fouling last year and 46 about stray dogs, the report showed. Both figures rose in the past year after previously falling.