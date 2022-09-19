Queen's funeral: Gatherings held across Staffordshire

Queen being toasted at the Auctioneer Sports Bar
People who gathered at the Auctioneer Sports Bar, Stoke-on-Trent, made a toast to the Queen as her coffin left Westminster Abbey

People have come together in Staffordshire to watch the Queen's funeral at pubs and clubs across the county as well as Lichfield Cathedral.

About 150 attended the screening at the place of worship and one described it as "something I will never forget".

Meanwhile, customers at a bar in Stoke-on-Trent made a toast to the Queen as her coffin left Westminster Abbey.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, attended the funeral and said it was a "very emotional day".

He said the Queen was "somebody who always made whoever she was speaking to at the time feel special" and that he was "hugely honoured" to be at the service.

Peter Ellis went to the screening of the funeral at Lichfield Cathedral with Karen Archer and said it was "very emotional"

People who went to Lichfield Cathedral said they sang along with the hymns as they were performed in London.

Peter Ellis described it as a "very moving service" which became "very emotional, something I will never forget".

Also attending was Dena Hill, who said it was "just British pageantry at its absolute, total best".

She added she went to he cathedral as she "felt the need to be with people who felt the same".

Julie Howard (left) said celebrating the Queen at the Auctioneer bar was about the "community coming together"

Among the pubs to screen the funeral for their customers was the Auctioneer Sports Bar in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

Julie Howard from the pub said staff organised a toast so customers could raise a glass as the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey, where the funeral service was held, to begin its journey to her resting place in Windsor.

She said: "It's a community coming together, especially this time, for the Queen and we all want to celebrate her life because she put in so many years for our country."

Ex-serviceman David Mellings said watching the funeral brought him to tears

David Mellings, who served in the Royal Navy for 10 years, said watching the funeral brought him to tears and he was glad he came to the pub.

"I did not want to be on my own at home. I've got friends here and wanted to be around other people, ex-servicemen, to pay my respects for the last time," he added.

Mark Charlton, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, travelled to London to watch the funeral as "I just felt it was the right thing to do"

Thousands of people from across the UK headed to London to be in crowds to pay their respects, including Mark Charlton, from Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme.

He said he went as it was a "one-off chance" to mark the end of an era and felt "it was the right thing to do".

Groups across Staffordshire marked the two-minute national silence including Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

