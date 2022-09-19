Queen's funeral: Gatherings held across Staffordshire
People have come together in Staffordshire to watch the Queen's funeral at pubs and clubs across the county as well as Lichfield Cathedral.
About 150 attended the screening at the place of worship and one described it as "something I will never forget".
Meanwhile, customers at a bar in Stoke-on-Trent made a toast to the Queen as her coffin left Westminster Abbey.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, attended the funeral and said it was a "very emotional day".
He said the Queen was "somebody who always made whoever she was speaking to at the time feel special" and that he was "hugely honoured" to be at the service.
People who went to Lichfield Cathedral said they sang along with the hymns as they were performed in London.
Peter Ellis described it as a "very moving service" which became "very emotional, something I will never forget".
Also attending was Dena Hill, who said it was "just British pageantry at its absolute, total best".
She added she went to he cathedral as she "felt the need to be with people who felt the same".
Among the pubs to screen the funeral for their customers was the Auctioneer Sports Bar in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.
Julie Howard from the pub said staff organised a toast so customers could raise a glass as the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey, where the funeral service was held, to begin its journey to her resting place in Windsor.
She said: "It's a community coming together, especially this time, for the Queen and we all want to celebrate her life because she put in so many years for our country."
David Mellings, who served in the Royal Navy for 10 years, said watching the funeral brought him to tears and he was glad he came to the pub.
"I did not want to be on my own at home. I've got friends here and wanted to be around other people, ex-servicemen, to pay my respects for the last time," he added.
Thousands of people from across the UK headed to London to be in crowds to pay their respects, including Mark Charlton, from Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme.
He said he went as it was a "one-off chance" to mark the end of an era and felt "it was the right thing to do".
Groups across Staffordshire marked the two-minute national silence including Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber and others from across Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have observed two minutes’ silence to mark the end of the state Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles lll & the rest of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/8psV5IcUyg— Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) September 19, 2022