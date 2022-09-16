Stone could host floating canal-side market
Plans for a canal-side market have been floated in Staffordshire.
Stone Town Council has agreed to look into the possibility for 2023.
The idea was suggested by Councillor Steve Walley after he saw a similar event at the Norbury Canal Festival.
He said the Roving Canal Traders Association (RTCA) was interested in being involved and that he hoped it would "encourage more local residents to get onto the canal and attract new visitors to the town".
Mr Walley added it would be "make more of the town's canal heritage".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said other councillors showed support for the idea, but have questioned where it might be held.
Councillor Ken Argyle, himself a boat owner, said because of the number of boats passing through Stone, "It would be physically impossible to have that in Stone itself".
But other members, such as Jonathan Powell, who used to run a pub in Norbury, saw it as a realistic possibility.
He said he had "no doubt Stone can organise and promote a very successful event around the canal".