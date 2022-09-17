Stoke-on-Trent man claims fastest run across Iceland
A Staffordshire man claims to have completed the fastest ever solo run across Iceland.
Glen Baddeley from Packmoor in Stoke-on-Trent ran 460 miles from the extreme north of Iceland to its southernmost tip.
The 51-year-old completed Project Iceman on 11 September in 10 days, 11 hours and 26 minutes.
"It was nature at its most extreme and it could be switched within hours," Mr Baddeley said.
"It was beautiful and brutal."
The ultrarunner said the weather would go from freezing temperatures with rain and hail, to "the sun being so low in the sky it would burn you within minutes".
The run began at Hraunhafnartangi lighthouse in the north and ended at Dyrholaey lighthouse in the south of the country.
Mr Baddeley said there was a faster time than his record, but it was completed by a pair.
"The advantage of a pair is that they can protect each other from the weather, and hide behind the strongest," Mr Baddeley said.
Mr Baddeley, who has previously completed Ironman Triathlons, said he was "always on the lookout for his next personal challenge".
He works for the 2 Sisters Food Group and has raised about £11,000 for its charity arm, The Boparan Charitable Trust.
While Mr Baddeley rests up, he said his ankles were still "the size of elephants", but ensured BBC Radio Stoke, that this was pretty normal.
