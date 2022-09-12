Queen Elizabeth II: Staffordshire residents who met Queen asked to share memories
- Published
People who met the Queen have been asked to share memories so they can be "captured for future generations".
Staffordshire County Council asked residents to share their stories, pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #WhenIMetTheQueen.
The county's archive service will then put together a "snapshot of memories".
"They can stand as a record of her time as monarch and her relationship with the people of Staffordshire," said council leader Alan White.
Archivists would like to preserve anecdotes and stories from her visits to the county and elsewhere.
"As we continue to mourn the passing of Her Majesty, people are naturally starting to reflect on their own personal relationships with the Queen," Mr White said.
"She visited Staffordshire many times, and met many people from our county - and it is these memories that we wish to capture for future generations."
Memories can be shared with the council's Facebook page, by tagging the council on Twitter or Instagram, or by emailing the local authority's press team.
Meanwhile, King Charles III has promised to follow his mother's "selfless duty" in his first address to both Houses of Parliament as monarch.
Jo Gideon, the MP for Stoke Central was among 900 MPs and peers at who attended the event at Westminster Hall.
"It was an incredible honour and privilege to be present in Westminster Hall, the scene of so many significant milestones in our nation's history, to witness the start of a new era, whilst still mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II," she said.
Aaron Bell, the MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, said it was the "most magnificent state occasion" he had ever been part of.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk