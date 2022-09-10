Opera singer Denise Leigh remembers 'smiley' Queen
- Published
Opera singer Denise Leigh said a "smiley" and natural Queen put her and others completely at their ease at a St James's Palace fundraiser for the RNIB.
The winner of Channel Four's Operatunity show said they met when she was invited to perform at the event.
The singer, from Audley in Staffordshire said she spoke with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh about the series.
She said the conversation flowed very naturally "and we really had a giggle".
Despite being reminded of the correct etiquette when greeting the Queen, she said it was all forgotten when they met in an official line-up at the event in 2003.
"I said 'Hiya' when she took my hand and then she laughed and I said 'Sorry'," Ms Leigh said.
She said everything went out of her head, but the Queen responded with: "Oh we watched your programme, we absolutely loved it."
Prince Philip then said: "Oh you're off the thing on the telly" and added: "You were rather rude and cheeky."
She said she responded by saying: "I'm so sorry. I would have been less rude and cheeky if I'd known who was watching."
"What I loved about that evening was the way that the three of us had interaction with each other so naturally, the conversation flowed between us," Ms Leigh said.
Afterwards she said she was left feeling perfectly at ease and added "I then went on to speak to the Duke of Westminster and Prince Edward almost with relief".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk