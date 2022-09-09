Staffordshire pays tribute after Queen Elizabeth II dies
Tributes have been paid across Staffordshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Having reigned for 70 years, she was the UK's longest-serving monarch and died at Balmoral aged 96.
"It is undoubtedly a sadness which will be felt across the county," Alan White, leader of Staffordshire council said.
Books of condolence will be opening in churches and visitors to the National Memorial Arboretum are invited to lay floral tributes in her memory.
He added: "Her Majesty knew Staffordshire well, visiting the county often, including to mark the official opening of i54 South Staffordshire and when she unveiled a memorial to the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment at the National Memorial Arboretum," Mr White added.
At the arboretum, in Alrewas, the daily service in the Millennium Chapel will take place at 10:30 BST and include a special reading acknowledging the service of Her Majesty.
Philippa Rawlinson, the director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: "Our entire team is immensely saddened by the death of Her Majesty, our patron."
A book of condolence will be available for people to leave their messages online.
Offering condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family, Ian Dudson, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, said: "She has been a symbol of stability and continuity and we are grateful for the many happy memories Her Majesty has given us during visits to this county.
"I look forward with confidence to the reign of our new King who will be a true successor in the twin roles of head of state and head of nation within our monarchy."
Paying his tribute, John Henderson, chief executive of the county council, said: "In my previous role as general officer commanding the British forces in Germany, I had the privilege of meeting the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on several occasions and was always struck by her commitment and steadfast leadership.
"As head of the armed forces, the Queen led by example and had great credibility through her own service during the Second World War, and also that of her sons and grandsons in more recent conflicts."
Universities in Staffordshire have also being paying tribute to the Queen.
Staffordshire University said it "was honoured to be visited by Her Majesty The Queen and HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh in 2006, to officially open our TV studios and facilities at our former Beaconside campus in Stafford".
In a statement, a Keele University spokesperson said: "We were honoured that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Keele in 1999, and many staff look back fondly at the visit.
"As a mark of respect, the Union Flag will fly at half-mast over Keele Hall and will continue do so until the day of Her Majesty's funeral."
Stafford Churches has announced books of condolence will be provided at Saint Mary's, Stafford, which will be open from 09:00 on Friday.
Police stations across the county will also fly flags at half-mast.
Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "The Staffordshire Police family joins local communities in mourning this sad news as we offer our solemn and sincere condolences to the Royal Family and pay tribute to the life of Her Majesty The Queen."
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has also paid tribute to the Queen, who he said was a frequent visitor to the city.
He said: "The Queen was ever charming, knowledgeable, and astute.
"We mourn her passing as we leave the Elizabethan age and I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends."
