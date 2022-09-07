Family tribute to biker who died after Staffordshire crash
The family of a man who died after a crash in Staffordshire have paid tribute to a "ray of light" who was "always planning his next adventure".
Martyn Ball was taken to hospital after his blue Yamaha motorcycle and a van collided just before 03:40 BST on 29 August on the A34 near Tittensor.
The 30-year-old motorcyclist, from Stoke-on-Trent, died on 4 September.
Staffordshire Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the crash to come forward.
Mr Ball's relatives said he was a man who "lived life to the full and was loved by many".
They added: "Martyn was always happy and a ray of light in everyone's lives who knew him.
"Martyn was kind, caring and always planning his next adventure."
