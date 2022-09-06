Motorcyclist dies days after car collision in Crewe
- Published
A motorcyclist has died days after a collision with a car in Crewe.
A silver Ford Fiesta and blue Lexmoto Crescent motorbike crashed on the A534 Nantwich Road at its junction with Mill Street on 1 September.
The 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital for a broken leg and later discharged, but subsequently died after falling ill at home four days later.
An investigation into the cause of his death is currently under way, Cheshire Police said.
The force is appealing for information in relation to the collision and appealed to witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.