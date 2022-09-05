Motorcyclist caught fire after crash with car in Stoke-on-Trent
A motorcyclist caught fire after his bike collided with a car, with four other people hurt in the crash.
Fire crews doused the man who was treated at the scene in Stoke-on-Trent by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The collision happened in Dividy Road, Bentilee, shortly after 10:50 BST on Monday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said four people in the car were treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.
Police have asked witnesses to come forward with information.
