M6 Staffordshire closed after motorbike and car crash
A crash involving a car and motorcycle has closed a stretch of the motorway in Staffordshire.
The northbound carriageway of the M6 between junction 15 and junction 16 remains shut while a police investigation is being carried out.
Highways England has warned motorists planning to use the route to leave extra time for their journeys.
The incident, which happened at lunchtime, is causing a delay of at least two hours to journeys.
Diversion routes via the A500 are in place but National Highways said they are also heavily congested.
