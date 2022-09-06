Stoke-on-Trent commemorates friendship with Lidice 80 years after massacre
The relationship between Stoke-on-Trent and a village in the Czech Republic is to be commemorated 80 years after it was destroyed the the Nazis.
An agreement, signed in 2012 to celebrate the friendship between the city and Lidice, will be unveiled and other events held.
Stoke-on-Trent residents raised money to help rebuild the village after its 1942 destruction.
Hanley Town Hall will also be lit in red and yellow, the colours of Lidice.
The village was destroyed and its inhabitants killed in revenge for the assassination of senior Nazi, Reinhard Heydrich.
The Czech village of Lezaky was also targeted on 10 June 1942 because of links with the two British-trained Czechoslovak paratroopers who had ambushed him.
Stoke miners raised the equivalent of £1m for the fellow Czech coal mining community,
A copy of the friendship agreement will be unveiled at Kings Hall on Tuesday led by the lord mayor and city council leader along with representatives of the Lidice Lives organisation.
The group was initially formed in September 1942 by city councillors and the North Staffordshire Miners' Federation.
The Czech flag will also be flown from Hanley and Stoke town halls.