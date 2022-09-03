Fundraising Staffordshire firefighter retires after 50 years
- Published
A firefighter is to retire after more than half a century with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Kelvin Chell has also helped raise more than £500,000 for various charities since starting as a firefighter in September 1972, the service said.
He has worked at stations across the county as a firefighter, crew and watch manager.
Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber described the service's longest-serving firefighter as an "inspiration".
Mr Chell, who finishes work on Sunday, said he had raised money for beneficiaries including the Air Ambulance, Royal British Legion, Sneyd Green Primary School, Dougie Mac Hospice and the Royal Stoke University Hospital cancer ward.
"One thing I picked up straight away was the desire across the service to help people who were less fortunate, particularly with charity fundraising," he said.
"It's something which I believe is deeply-rooted into the culture and ethos of everything we do."
Mr Chell said it would feel strange not to go to work, but one of the first things he would do is take his wife away on holiday.
"I'm going to retire with half-a-century of fantastic memories, friends and family to take with me," he said.
"My career was everything I wanted it to be back in 1972 and it's something I will always cherish leading into my next chapter."
He has now been nominated by Mr Barber for a Your Heroes 2022 award in celebration of his career.
"I have worked alongside him and I know how diligent and hardworking he is," Mr Barber said.
"He has maintained the highest standards throughout his incredible 50-year career and I am going to miss him greatly, as many of his colleagues will too."