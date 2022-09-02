Retiring Staffordshire firefighter praised for £500k fundraising
- Published
A firefighter preparing to retire after 50 years of service has been praised for his work raising more than £500,000 for charities.
Kelvin Chell, 66, joined Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1972 after he left school.
As well as his professional work, the service said he fundraised for numerous charities throughout his career.
"I'm going to retire with half-a-century of fantastic memories, friends and family to take with me," he said.
Chief fire officer Rob Barber said Mr Chell had been "an inspiration to so many" and he would "miss him greatly".
Having started as a junior firefighter, Mr Chell worked at fire stations including Burslem, Longton and Newcastle-under-Lyme in roles as a firefighter, and crew and watch manager.
Mr Chell said he quickly picked up on a desire to help others and began fundraising for causes, including BBC Children in Need in the 1980s in Hanley.
"We received hundreds of donations, all in the act of complete kindness and compassion from all walks of life and businesses," he said.
The fire service said Mr Chell and colleagues also began the "Stokie Christmas Market" in 2014 which raised more than £75,000 over six years.
Charities ranging from Midlands Air Ambulance, the Royal British Legion and the Dougie Mac Hospice have all benefitted from his efforts.
He will retire on Sunday and plans to spend more time with his wife, children and grandsons.
"I owe my wife a special holiday after 50 years. That's first on the list once I leave," he said.
"It's going to feel strange. It's all I've known since I was 16 years old."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk