Initial rebuild nears end at fire-hit Betley Court
- Published
Work to restore the exterior of an 18th Century, fire-damaged manor house should finish this year, experts say.
The accidental blaze at Grade II-listed Betley Court, near Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, caused extensive damage in August 2019.
Restoration efforts started outside in 2021 to make the building watertight, owner Dr Nigel Brown said.
"I don't think there were many people who would have taken it on in the state it was in," he added.
The fire nearly destroyed the building and left most of it damaged, he told BBC Radio Stoke.
More than 200 tonnes of rubble were removed and all the walls were unsafe following the fire.
A temporary roof and scaffolding were erected while restoration experts worked to carry out repairs.
Bricks and roof slates have been matched to the originals and stone cutters have worked to recreate the stone of the past.
"Where we can match up, we are doing so to make it look as similar as possible," said Dr Brown, whose family has owned the property since 1978.
"We hope by the time we take the scaffolding down and the temporary roof at the end of this year, then, to the villagers and people going past, it will look like the old Betley Court, albeit a lot of the materials will be a lot cleaner."
