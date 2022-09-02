Historic Tunstall Town Hall reopens after major revamp
A Grade II listed town hall, which was built in 1885, is reopening after a multi-million pound refurbishment.
Work started on Tunstall Town Hall in Stoke-on-Trent in April 2020 which has included the relocation of Tunstall Library from The Boulevard.
Lord Mayor Councillor Faisal Hussain will open the hall later and a separate event for the library is planned for Saturday.
Both facilities will open to the public on Monday.
The revamp was part of the council's £4m investment into historic sites around the city.
Councillor Daniel Jellyman said the building was not in a good state when work began.
"All the plaster was coming off. The roof had come off. It was infested by pigeons," he said.
"The whole frontage of the town hall was leaning into the High Street.
"It has been a huge effort to restore it."
