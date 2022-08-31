Blind man from Stoke-on-Trent in bid to fund guide dogs
- Published
A man who "lost the will to live" after losing his sight at the age of 28 is trying to raise money to help others in his situation.
Wayne Pugh, from Stoke-on-Trent, said he "wanted to give up" when he went blind following a series of health complications.
But his life changed when he took on his guide dog Vince a few months later.
Now aged 40 he has done a number of challenges for the Guide Dog Charity, most recently on a Scottish cliff face.
Mr Pugh said losing his sight "destroyed me".
"I wanted to give up, I really did," he said.
He said getting Vince changed his life for the better, and now wants to do what he can to help others.
His most recent challenge, on 23 August, saw him walking 10m off the ground, as he made his way along a tiny ledge to complete the Elie Chain Walk challenge in Fife.
Mr Pugh said he wanted to raise money to help more blind people get guide dogs, and has raised over £1,600 from his latest adventure.
"I was petrified but I trusted the support team I had with me wholeheartedly," he said.
"I don't think people understand what [guide dogs] really do for you," Mr Pugh added.
"I just want to give people who are in my position the chance to live an independent life as I do with Vince by my side.
"It has changed my life in such a huge way."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk