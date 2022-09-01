JCB fun run and race returns to Rocester after pandemic
A long-running race is set to return to Staffordshire for the first time since the pandemic.
Hundreds of people are due to take part in the JCB Lakeside 5 and Fun Run in and around the village of Rocester.
The first race was held in 1983 and two ex-JCB employees who took part, Charles Bevan, 75, and Mick Grindley, 60, will run the route again on Thursday.
Mr Grindley, who helped found the event, said he was "delighted" it was returning.
He added: "It is great to see so many runners already signed up."
The event was originally due to be staged on 14 July but was rescheduled when Mr Grindey, from Uttoxeter, got Covid.
He will be joined by Mr Bevan, from Abbots Bromley, when the races kick off at 19:00 BST.
The 2.2-mile fun run takes place around the JCB grounds and country lanes.
The route for the five-mile JCB Lakeside 5 passes through the firm's grounds in Rocester before heading into the village and finishing on the JCB sports fields.
