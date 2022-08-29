Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
- Published
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition.
Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
While a heart transplant can help some children, it cannot help Mason.
His mother, Melodie said she wanted to make final memories with her son.
"He's just an amazing little lad, he's got a fantastic personality and he is what I call a heart warrior, he's just so tough," she said.
"And just comes through anything that's thrown to him."
The NHS says hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a rare type of congenital heart disease, where the left side of the heart does not develop properly, resulting in not enough oxygenated blood getting through to the body.
The British Heart Foundation said most babies with the condition look normal immediately after birth, but they become breathless and very ill if they are not treated quickly.
Suzie Hutchinson, chief executive of Little Hearts Matter said children with Mason's condition had "one pump doing the job of two" in their heart.
"That pump is never going to last forever sadly so we know that many of the children will have problems as they go through their life," she said.
"Transplantation is a possibility for some of the children, but not all of them."
Mason's family have set up the Mason Get a Dream GoFundMe page with the aim of raising enough money to pay for a holiday.
"He has been given extra time to be honest, and I didn't want to put it off anymore, I wanted to put him on a Disney cruise," said Melodie
"I feel like it will be the one last memory that I have got for him."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk