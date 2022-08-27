Stoke-on-Trent: Officers crack down on Meir Park anti-social behaviour
Police in Staffordshire say they are using powers to tackle anti-social behaviour after reports of groups of youths "obstructing traffic and throwing stones".
Reported problems in Meir Park, Stoke-on-Trent also include groups behaving aggressively to businesses.
The force has issued a further dispersal notice, meaning people can be asked to leave an area.
The notice is in place until 13:00 BST on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.
Insp Alex Gould, of the Stoke-on-Trent South local policing team, said the reports had been received over the past few weeks.
He said officers recognised young people enjoyed meeting friends, particularly in the summer holidays, and the "vast majority" did not cause any problems.
"However, the force remains committed to actioning reports of anti-social behaviour," he added.
"Patrols in the affected areas have been increased and we continue to target those who cause disruptions within our local communities."
Insp Gould said anyone who ignored the order faced a fine or three-month sentence.