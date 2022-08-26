Cannock Chase cyclist's bike stolen after fall
A cyclist's bike was stolen by a man he thought was coming to help him after a fall.
The victim was riding on Cannock Chase on Sunday at about 20:00 BST when he came off his bike, Staffordshire Police said.
While he was lying on the floor, a man in a hoodie and a cap came up, who he thought was going to help him.
Instead, he picked up the black and silver Trek Fuel Ex5 and rode off on it, the force said.
Officers have warned cyclists to "remain vigilant", avoid riding alone if possible and recommend not stopping for strangers.
