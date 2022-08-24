Future of Stafford's oldest sports club in doubt after pitch blow
- Published
The future of what is thought to be Stafford's oldest sports club has been thrown into doubt after losing its home ground of 30 years.
Stafford Hockey Club can no longer play at Beacon Sport and Fitness centre because it is relaying its artificial pitch to accommodate football.
It will be replaced with a 3G surface, which is not suitable for hockey.
The club, which was founded in 1864, has launched an appeal to raise the £650,000 needed to build a new pitch.
Charlotte May-Wymer, chair of the 200-strong club, said members were "devastated" by the situation, which comes after England women's hockey team won Commonwealth Games gold at Birmingham 2022.
"It is clear that Stafford Hockey Club has had a significant impact on the communities within Stafford for the 150 years since its inception in 1864," she said.
"Owing to the actions of one local private institution hockey will no longer be played in Staffordshire's county town.
"Players will now have to travel out of the area to undertake hockey activities and the club run the risk of losing players to other neighbouring organisations.
"We are devastated about this news and call on anyone who understands the importance of team sports for people of all ages to come together and help us."
The club has a number of teams, including men's, women's, mixed, veterans' and junior sides.
Eloise Gommersall, a 14-year-old junior player, said hockey had helped her stay fit before her operation to fix double curve spinal scoliosis and was going to be key to her recovery.
"Hockey at Stafford has been such a big part of my life so far and I would hate for it to stop," she said.
"Now knowing that I may have nothing to come back to leaves me distraught. The team has been together for so long our bond is stronger than any other team I know."
Ms May-Wymer said the club was looking into possible sources of funding, but has set up a fundraising page where people can donate.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk