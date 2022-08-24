Darts appeal for more girls to take up sport in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A darts club which has only three female players has urged more young girls to take up the sport.
Officials with Staffordshire Youth Darts said they want to overcome the stereotype of darts as a male sport.
The group, who meet each week in Stoke-on-Trent, appealed for more girls and women, up to the age of 21, to get involved.
"We want the young girls to come along, just have a go, have a bit of fun," Zoe James, from the group, said.
"Most teams struggle for girls, it is a predominantly male sport, we get lots of lads coming through."
Mrs James said with more female darts players on TV, there are role models for young girls in the sport.
In July, Fallon Sherrock made history by winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.
The Professional Darts Corporation also announced the same month that the Women's World Matchplay would return in 2023 and the Women's Series would expand to 24 events next year.
"My daughter is now playing, it has built her confidence no end," Mrs James added.
"What inspires me is watching these kids come through, watching them stand at that board, hit their first winning double, win their first match."
Peter Hardy, from the group, said they will help anyone who comes along to one of their matches each week.
"With their throw, stance, long as you come down and enjoy it, doesn't matter what standard you play," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk