Alrewas: Chetwynd Bridge to get weight restriction
- Published
A 200-year-old bridge will soon have a weight restriction as part of moves to preserve it.
The 18-tonne weight restriction comes into force on Chetwynd Bridge, near Alrewas, Staffordshire, on 5 September.
Emergency and essential services will be exempt, the county council said.
The restriction needs to be placed on the Grade II* listed bridge to prevent it from deteriorating further and protect people's safety, it added.
It is the latest phase of an eight-month project. A new bypass bridge is being designed with the aim of ultimately diverting traffic from the route.
"This will transform Chetwynd Bridge into a cycle and pedestrian route and preserve it for future generations," said cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams.
He said the bridge was a "historic asset to people in Staffordshire and neighbouring Derbyshire".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk