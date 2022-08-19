Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
- Published
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them.
Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brother and sisters.
The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake Mattison in Stockport, who said she gets "incredibly nervous" at the vets.
Ear cropping is illegal in England and Wales under Section 5 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
Surgical equipment was also found in the property where the pups were found; three out of the six puppies were in a semi-comatose state.
"It's taken her a long, long time to trust us fully. She hates having her ears cleaned or her nails cut, and she gets incredibly nervous going to the vets which is understandable after what she's been through," Lyla's owner Mrs Mattison said.
'Judged'
"The worst thing, however, is the rain. She hates going out in the rain and finds it so uncomfortable as she can't stop the water going in her ears," the dog owner added.
Mrs Mattison also said that people often judge her when she is out walking Lyla, who presume she cropped Lyla's ears.
"My husband, Jake, has been called names by passers-by, who obviously believe that we cropped her ears."
RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen said: "Ear cropping has absolutely no positive effect on the dog themselves and is done purely for cosmetic reasons because someone wants a specific 'tough' look for their dog.
"Sadly, it's a trend that, despite being illegal, seems to be growing in popularity," Ms Allen said.
The practice is still legal in other parts of the world, such as the USA and Russia.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk