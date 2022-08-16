Staffordshire nurse helps woman through premature birth on plane
- Published
Two off-duty nurses helped deliver a baby in mid-air when a mum went into labour prematurely on a flight to the Philippines.
Sheryl Pascua and her husband Ruel stepped in after cabin crew appealed for medical staff to assist the six months-pregnant woman.
After thinking she was having false contractions, Mrs Pascua said she was shocked to see the baby's head.
The couple, of Staffordshire, safely delivered the boy minutes later.
Cabin staff erected a tent around the woman, also named Sheryl, while the nurses tended to her on 2 August, the Stoke Sentinel reported.
Mrs Pascua, who works in care for NG Healthcare in Trentham, told the BBC she felt a bit nervous as she had not delivered a baby a since working in the Philippines four years ago.
After carrying out an internal examination, she discovered that the baby was crowning and she "could see hair".
'Everyone was praying'
"I was on top of her with my knees between her legs... all I can remember was it was so quick," she said.
She told her to "bear down" when she had the next contraction and the baby boy was born.
"My husband is already behind me with his gloves, ready to catch the baby," she said.
"Can you imagine the size of the baby? It's the palm of my husband."
The baby was given some oxygen but really needed to be in an incubator and on a ventilator, she said.
"Everybody on board was praying and I could see the unity and the team work of the cabin crews, us nurses and the Filipino community on board, so we help each other," she said.
It was nine hours before the flight reached its destination and the family could go to hospital.
Mrs Pascua said she has been in touch with Sheryl since who told her her son was initially put on a ventilator or life support, but has since recovered.
She said she and her husband, who return to the UK next month, were happy to help.
"For me and my husband, when help is needed we are always there and people know this of us," she added.
