Brownhills: Man faces rape charge after teenage girl attacked
- Published
A man has been charged with rape and assault following an attack on a teenage girl.
The 13-year-old suffered several injuries when she was attacked near Pool Lane in Brownhills, near Walsall, on 7 August.
Wayne Scarratt is also charged with wounding and robbery.
The 28-year-old of Orchid Court, Malvern, Worcestershire, is due to appear before magistrates but a date has not yet been fixed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.